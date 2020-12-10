Bold and beautiful Saskia Goolap wins plus-size PE pageant

PREMIUM

Encouraging body positivity is the main reason a 20-year-old from Booysen Park entered a plus-size modelling competition in November.



And to her surprise, Saskia Goolap, a soft-spoken business management student, took top honours in the photogenic competition, Face of Miss Bold PE Plus Size 2021...

