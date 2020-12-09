When is the president speaking and other matters on our minds this year according to Google
Google releases annual search results
Coronavirus, making pineapple beer during the lockdown prohibition on alcohol sales, a cheating saga and a businessman losing his assets. These topics caught the attention of South Africans this year.
The trends are gleaned from Google SA, which has released its 2020 Year in Search results.
Unemployment grants, the US elections, the premier league, pizza dough and trips to seaside destinations also scored high.
SA politicians ranked lower than world leaders in searches, but those who did raise interest were led by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, followed by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and then co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Top 10 trending searches
- Coronavirus
- US elections update
- Sasol share price
- Level 3 lockdown SA
- Children’s Day
- Hantavirus
- Load-shedding
- Cigarettes ban SA
- Teacher’s Day
- Leap Day
Top trending questions
- How to apply for an unemployment grant?
- Who won the election?
- What time is the president on tonight?
- What is coronavirus?
- What is 5G?
- Where does vanilla flavouring come from?
- Why were cornflakes invented?
- Where to buy beer during lockdown?
- Why were chainsaws invented?
- How to make hand sanitiser?
Top trending personalities - losses
- Kobe Bryant
- Mshoza
- Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure
- Bob Mabena
- Naya Rivera
- George Floyd
- Chadwick Boseman
- Zindzi Mandela
- Thandeka Mdeliswa
- Mary Twala
Top trending SA personalities
- Katlego Maboe
- Nikita Murray
- Edwin Sodi
- Lerato Kganyago
- Menzi Ngubane
- Jackie Phamotse
- Tino Chinyani
- Sophie Ndaba
- Nomcebo Zikode
- Monique Muller
Top trending political figures
- Joe Biden
- Kim Jong-un
- Kamala Harris
- Boris Johnson
- Angie Motshekga
- Ace Magashule
- Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
- Andile Lungisa
- Bheki Cele
Top trending sports searches
- Premier League
- England vs SA
- PSL standings
- IPL
- Champions League
- SA vs Australia
- La Liga
- Serie A
- Europa League
- Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Top trending recipes
- Pizza dough recipe
- Doughnut recipe
- Pineapple beer recipe
- Banana loaf recipe
- Pancakes recipe
- Magwinya recipe
- Lemon meringue recipe
- Cinnabon recipe
- Naan bread recipe
- Porn star martini recipe
Top trending travel searches
- Trip to Mauritius
- Trip to Durban
- Trip to Thailand
- Trip to Mozambique
- Trip to Hawaii
- Trip to Mars
- Trip to Singapore
- Trip to Bali
- Trip to Jamaica
- Trip to Zanzibar
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.