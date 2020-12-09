The Covid-19 second wave is here, confirms Zweli Mkhize

“Four provinces — Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — are key drivers of the new wave. It is important to highlight that today we have breached 6,000 in terms of new cases in a single day, with today's total new cases numbering 6,709. This takes the total to 828,598 cumulative cases,” he said.

Up to the past week, the increases were mainly in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, and the rise was in specific districts, he said. However, the wave has now spread to other areas.

“Six provinces are affected. The majority of the new cases are from the Western Cape at 30%, the Eastern Cape at 24%, KZN on 23% and Gauteng on 17%.

“These together indicate that we are into the second wave,” Mkhize added.

The Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 1% of the new cases and the Northern Cape for less than 1%.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE