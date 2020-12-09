New energy for a changing world
Coega Biomass Centre will help power stations cut emissions and give African families a healthier cooking alternative
Coega Biomass Centre, risen like a phoenix from the ashes of its predecessor, launched on Tuesday with a fresh business model tailored to the demands of a world dominated by the threat of climate change.
The British, Dutch and South African shareholders took a tour of the pelletisation plant which will turn alien timber and sawmill residue into fuel pellets for a range of possible end users from industrial power stations to domestic cooking stoves...
