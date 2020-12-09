Motherwell man guilty of murdering woman whose body was found in Swartkops River

A Motherwell man has been convicted of the brutal murder of Nothemba Mali, 31, whose badly beaten and half-naked body was found in the Swartkops River the day after she went missing in 2018.



Handing down judgment in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, magistrate Audrey Mashigo said the version of events given by Masixole Dlaku, 44, stood to be rejected and that he had contradicted himself several times during the trial...

