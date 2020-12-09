Little environmental champion bags big award
A pint-sized eco-warrior has earned hero status by raising environmental awareness and championing cleaner communities in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Kabega Park Primary School pupil Shasmeen Botha, 10, recently become one of only five pupils nationally to be presented with a Pick n Pay Hero Award...
