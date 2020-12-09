Jozini horror crash truck driver denied bail

The 43-year-old alleged drunk driver who was involved in the horrific crash in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, which claimed the lives of nine people and left 32 others injured, has been denied bail.

Sipho Ntuli, who had previously abandoned his bail in June, appeared in the Ubombo magistrate’s court on Tuesday where he was denied bail.

On June 10, Ntuli, who was driving an articulated truck, lost control and crashed into five vehicles which included two buses, one minibus taxi, one bakkie and a Toyota Condor.

Horrifying footage of the incident was captured on CCTV cameras at a nearby petrol station.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Ntuli, who is originally from Mtubatuba, was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.