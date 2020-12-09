'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on National Lotteries Commission
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is trending on social media. This time not because of a controversial sequence of numbers, but because of an investigation into allegations of fraud and maladministration.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Tuesday confirmed it had been granted a search warrant on Monday to raid the offices of the NLC.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told TimesLIVE: “We are asked, through allegations, to investigate malpractice and maladministration at the commission.”
The allegations include “unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts, transactions, measures or practices having a bearing upon state property, and intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property”.
The Sunday Times recently reported that under investigation by the SIU is a project by a charity organisation, I Am Made for God's Glory, which received more than R11m in funding from the NLC after it promised to build a cricket pitch, tennis courts, soccer and rugby fields and volleyball and basketball courts in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
Community member Amos Mafumo told the publication the organisation only painted the grandstand, which was built in 2014. He said the organisation painted and left without paying workers.
He said the community doesn't know the organisation and the stadium hasn't been used in years.
On Twitter, many have welcomed the investigation and called on the SIU to ensure accountability for implicated individuals.
And although the unit made no mention of the link between the recent controversial winning sequence of numbers and the investigation, Twitter users are cheekily still questioning it.
Here are some of the reactions:
I survived Bushiri only to be scammed by Lotto😂 special unit— Byron😍 (@_BYRON99) December 8, 2020
#raiding National Lotteries Commission offices. pic.twitter.com/wS3siqhhcH
National Lotteries Commission, pic.twitter.com/jHq8wxQKtG— 𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖑 𝕻℣𝖗𝖎𝖘 ❁ 🇿🇦 and 1600 others (@MontelParis) December 8, 2020
National Lotteries Commission, after this raid.— 𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖑 𝕻℣𝖗𝖎𝖘 ❁ 🇿🇦 and 1600 others (@MontelParis) December 8, 2020
I can't wait to try my luck. pic.twitter.com/v9fq0gKRnG
National Lotteries Commission, Lotto is like a casino.— 𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖑 𝕻℣𝖗𝖎𝖘 ❁ 🇿🇦 and 1600 others (@MontelParis) December 8, 2020
"The house always wins" same goes to forex.
I don't trust the national lottery process one bit..Like everything in South Africa, it's bound for corruption..Last week's number's was an insult to the intelligence of the citizens of South Africa..Do they really think we are stupid?#nationallotteriescommission— Patriot 🇿🇦⭐⭐⭐ (@rmungara85) December 8, 2020
These companies are greedy. You are already more likely to be strike by lightning than you are to win LOTTO. What's the use of rigging the games and further make it more impossible to win. I hope National lotteries commission is found guilty of fraud. pic.twitter.com/0nrM0K56Kn— Encyclopedia®️ (@Anathy_buddha) December 8, 2020
National Lotteries Commission Hopefully we'll get answers from this. pic.twitter.com/fYSvFBOszd— Monwabisi Mbonda (@MonwabisiMbonda) December 8, 2020
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday morning raided the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria. Aaaaaaand just like that, the Lotto numbers won't be 1 2 3 4 5 6 tonight #Lotto #Powerball— Zee (@dose_of_zee) December 8, 2020
Apparently, the National Lotteries Commission has "run out of luck" 😅😅— Mokone (@mokone_eddie) December 8, 2020
National lotteries Commission I was about to play Powerball tonight but i didnt because I'm scared of being scammed again.. pic.twitter.com/aQhTwPNvyJ— SAMMY (@SAMMY50277422) December 8, 2020
