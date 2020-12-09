'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on National Lotteries Commission

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is trending on social media. This time not because of a controversial sequence of numbers, but because of an investigation into allegations of fraud and maladministration.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Tuesday confirmed it had been granted a search warrant on Monday to raid the offices of the NLC.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told TimesLIVE: “We are asked, through allegations, to investigate malpractice and maladministration at the commission.”

The allegations include “unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts, transactions, measures or practices having a bearing upon state property, and intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property”.

The Sunday Times recently reported that under investigation by the SIU is a project by a charity organisation, I Am Made for God's Glory, which received more than R11m in funding from the NLC after it promised to build a cricket pitch, tennis courts, soccer and rugby fields and volleyball and basketball courts in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Community member Amos Mafumo told the publication the organisation only painted the grandstand, which was built in 2014. He said the organisation painted and left without paying workers.

He said the community doesn't know the organisation and the stadium hasn't been used in years.

On Twitter, many have welcomed the investigation and called on the SIU to ensure accountability for implicated individuals.

And although the unit made no mention of the link between the recent controversial winning sequence of numbers and the investigation, Twitter users are cheekily still questioning it.

