ConCourt justices cross-examined in Hlophe misconduct tribunal

On Tuesday they clarified their position on this score, with Jafta saying that, since he had not in fact been influenced, he did not feel that he needed to make a complaint as an individual. He said he understood the concern raised by his judicial leaders, chief justice Pius Langa and deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, that what Hlophe had done had affected the integrity of the Constitutional Court as an institution and this was why they felt a collective complaint was appropriate.

However, he didn’t know if a complaint was the best way forward, he said. He was concerned about the effect on the judiciary.

“But that was not my call. It was their call,” he said.

In Nkabinde’s case, she said that she was indeed a complainant judge but the idea was that she be one of the collective of justices from the highest court to complain, though she knew she would have to give oral evidence.

Nkabinde also corrected a part of the original statement made by the justices collectively to support their complaint that Hlophe had “sought improperly to persuade Nkabinde J to decide the Zuma/Thint cases in a manner favourable to Mr J G Zuma”.

Nkabinde said: “That is incorrect. He did not seek to improperly persuade me. In my sense, he was attempting to influence me.”

However, Nkabinde stuck to her version — first given years ago — that Hlophe had in his phone conversation with her making an appointment to visit, mentioned that he had said in isiZulu something to the effect that he wanted to discuss the issue of privilege.

Legal professional privilege was a central issue in the Zuma/Thint cases and was the very issue on which Nkabinde had been assigned to be scribe of the court’s judgment.

She also confirmed her earlier evidence that Hlophe had told her that there was a list of people he had obtained “from intelligence” of people involved in the arms deal and that some people were going to lose their jobs after Zuma became president.

She confirmed that Hlophe had mentioned that there was a feeling that justices of the Constitutional Court should understand our history. And that when she asked who was raising these concerns Hlophe had said there were “certain ministers” whom he advised from time to time.

When asked by evidence leader Ivy Thenga about his statements that people would lose their jobs, Hlophe said — “but not judges”.

He said he was a “political animal”, he talked politics and there was likely to be a cabinet reshuffle after Zuma became president. But he never said judges would lose their jobs. He was not cross-examined about the evidence by Nkabinde that he claimed to advise ministers from time to time.

