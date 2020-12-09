Algoa Park police station closed due to Covid-19
The Algoa Park police station has been temporarily closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.
The station's community service centre will be operating from the Pieter Rademeyer hall on the corner of St Leonards Road and Chudleigh Street.
The contact number is 082-303-1023.
This is the second station in Port Elizabeth to be closed this week due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.
The Humewood police station was temporarily closed on Tuesday, and is operating out of the Hobie Beach Ski Boat Club.
HeraldLIVE
