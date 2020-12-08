Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi

A bail application hearing involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused Willah Mudolo has been postponed to December 14.

“The matter was back on the roll [on Tuesday]. Today’s proceedings were to arrange a date for Willah Mudolo’s part heard bail application. The matter is back on December 14,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

The new date coincides with the next appearance by Bushiri and his wife Mary at the Lilongwe high court in Malawi.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu and Landiwe Ntlokwana will appear before magistrate Thandi Theledi at the Pretoria magistrate's court.

Mudolo launched a fresh bail application last week after changing his legal representatives.