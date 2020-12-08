Sassa says unsuccessful R350 grant applicants have until February to appeal rejected claims

Sassa has announced that applicants for the social relief of distress grants have until February to appeal against the rejection of their applications. On Monday, the agency said appellants must be individuals who applied between November and January 2021.

Appeals must be submitted online, before February 28.

Sassa says applicants need to indicate reasons for their appeal or provide motivation when lodging their complaints.

“Sassa has determined a cut-off date for lodging appeals in respect of declined Covid-19 social relief of distress grants. The purpose is to strengthen administrative controls in the management of this grant and to give effect to a conducive environment for accounting.

“All appeals will be considered and appellants will be provided with feedback. All appeals will be treated fairly and transparently to ensure a high standard of administrative justice is maintained in the administration of grants,” said the agency.