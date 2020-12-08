News

Port Elizabeth theatre group devastated by loss of Dawn Lindberg

Naledi Theatre Awards co-founder dies at 75 from Covid-19 related illness

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 08 December 2020

A lifetime of sisterhood.

That’s what doyen of SA theatre Dawn Lindberg created for a group of Port Elizabeth actors and businesswomen and she will be sadly missed they said. ..

Most Read

