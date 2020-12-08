Police found screwdriver on serial rape accused, court told

When serial rape accused Thembinkosi Ngcolomba was arrested in a police sting operation he was found in possession of the same screwdriver he allegedly used to threaten some of his would-be victims, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday.



Testifying for the state, Captain Shaun Harmse, of the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, said he was sitting in his police car with one of Ngcolomba’s alleged victims and her sister on February 16 2018, when the 33-year-old woman identified him as her attacker...

