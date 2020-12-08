Motherwell man, 19, sentenced to 23 years for ‘senseless and merciless’ murder

A 19-year-old Motherwell man was sentenced to an effective 23 years behind bars for what a Port Elizabeth High Court judge ruled to be the senseless and merciless murder of Adrian Kammies.



Passing sentence on Tuesday, judge Mandela Makaula said Siphelele Gxasheka, who was 16 at the time, had not taken any responsibility for his actions and showed no sign of remorse or even regret...

