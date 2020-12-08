METRO MATTERS | Leak turns into dam in Colchester

PREMIUM

Dismayed Colchester residents watched helplessly for months as millions of litres of water went to waste, with the leak forming a dam big enough to swim in just after the Sundays River Bridge.



It took at least three months of pestering from a handful of residents before the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally fixed the leak on the damaged pipe that feeds into the nearby Colchester reservoir...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.