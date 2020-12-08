METRO MATTERS | Leak turns into dam in Colchester
Dismayed Colchester residents watched helplessly for months as millions of litres of water went to waste, with the leak forming a dam big enough to swim in just after the Sundays River Bridge.
It took at least three months of pestering from a handful of residents before the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally fixed the leak on the damaged pipe that feeds into the nearby Colchester reservoir...
