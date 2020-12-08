Kwazakhele celebrates World Soil Day with tree planting

A group of young community farmers in Kwazakhele celebrated World Soil Day in collaboration with the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion by planting a dozen trees on a patch of empty land in the township.



Sibanye (unite in isiXhosa) leader Lunga Zokufa said on Monday the group saw the day as an opportunity to empower nature and people...

