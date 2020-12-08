News

Kwazakhele celebrates World Soil Day with tree planting

By Guy Rogers - 08 December 2020

A group of young community farmers in Kwazakhele celebrated World Soil Day in collaboration with the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion by planting a dozen trees on a patch of empty land in the township.

Sibanye (unite in isiXhosa) leader Lunga Zokufa said on Monday the group saw the day as an opportunity to empower nature and people...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...

Most Read

X