Humewood police station temporarily closed

The Humewood police station has been temporarily closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the Hobie Beach Ski Boat Club until the station has been disinfected and reopened.

The Community Service Centre contact numbers will also be suspended.

Community members needing to get hold of the station can phone Brig Bentley on 082-779-7250 or Col Frank on 082-303-0098.

Any emergencies calls must be directed to 10111.

HeraldLIVE