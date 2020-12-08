News

Former Premiership coach accused of sexual harassment

By Riaan Marais - 08 December 2020

A former SA Premiership coach could face charges of sexual harassment after a criminal complaint was opened with the Kwazakhele police.

The coach is believed to be in town for the Cosafa Under-20 tournament, now under way in Port Elizabeth...

