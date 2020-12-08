DA MPL questions why no case opened with SAPS on violent council meeting
DA MPL Vicky Knoetze has questioned why no criminal complaint has been laid with the police following the violence that took place in the Nelson Mandela Bay council on Friday.
In a letter to co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha dated December 8, Knoetze said it was alarming the violence had not been reported to the police after council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was forcibly removed from council by armed men...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.