DA MPL questions why no case opened with SAPS on violent council meeting

PREMIUM

DA MPL Vicky Knoetze has questioned why no criminal complaint has been laid with the police following the violence that took place in the Nelson Mandela Bay council on Friday.



In a letter to co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha dated December 8, Knoetze said it was alarming the violence had not been reported to the police after council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was forcibly removed from council by armed men...

