ANC welcomes nullification of Bhanga’s election as Bay mayor

By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 December 2020

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has welcomed co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha’s decision to declare Nqaba Bhanga’s election as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor unlawful, null and void.

Nqatha wrote to speaker Buyelwa Mafaya on Tuesday, instructing her to call a special council meeting for a mayor to be elected...

