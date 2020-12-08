ANC welcomes nullification of Bhanga’s election as Bay mayor
The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has welcomed co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha’s decision to declare Nqaba Bhanga’s election as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor unlawful, null and void.
Nqatha wrote to speaker Buyelwa Mafaya on Tuesday, instructing her to call a special council meeting for a mayor to be elected...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.