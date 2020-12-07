Some Bay taverns still not complying with Covid-19 protocols
Patrons at three taverns ignored Covid-19 regulation in Motherwell at the weekend, potentially putting hundreds more at risk.
Motherwell is considered a Covid-19 hotspot but throngs of revellers — most without masks and with no social distancing — packed the three taverns on Saturday night...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.