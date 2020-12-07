SABC board rubbishes claim about 'charging' head of news Phathiswa Magopeni over job cuts

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has denied having taken a decision to “charge” group executive of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni for her stance on retrenchments.

The board was responding to a report published by Sunday World which claimed it had decided to charge Magopeni for defying the broadcaster's resolution to implement retrenchments.

Sunday World reported the board took the decision after Magopeni, during an internal meeting with news staff, told them during a heated discussion that she was abandoning retrenchments in the news division.

The board said on Monday the article contained false, misleading and fictitious information about Magopeni.

“The SABC board would like to make it emphatically clear it has never had any discussions or taken any decision to 'charge' Ms Magopeni.