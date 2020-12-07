Report due soon on Tsitsikamma forestry furore

Global watchdog probes alleged MTO violations as Swartland wades in over saw log supply, obligations and job losses

The Germany-based Forestry Stewardship Council says the decision by MTO to redirect its sawlogs to George has been investigated and the finding will be made public in the next fortnight.



Spokesperson Karen van der Westhuizen said from Bonn this week that the council had been in contact with SGS, the Forestry Stewardship Council-accredited body responsible for auditing MTO, about the matter...

