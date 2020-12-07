Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan and Sars 'rogue unit' set aside

The high court in Pretoria has set aside the report issued by the public protector in July 2019 on her findings concerning an investigation unit at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on her investigation into the establishment of the Sars "rogue unit" found the setting up of the unit, approved by Pravin Gordhan, was in violation of the constitution.

Gordhan was commissioner of Sars when the unit was formed.

Gordhan took the report on review last year.

In a judgment on Monday, the full bench of the high court also said the public protector's decision to entertain the complaints upon which she reported was reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside.

TimesLIVE