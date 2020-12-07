Port Elizabeth fitness trainer breaks world record in aid of rhinos

Port Elizabeth fitness trainer and passionate conservationist Sharon Jessop has broken the world record for running the most consecutive daily half-marathons ever, and raised her voice for rhinos and people.



Accompanied on Sunday by a sweaty retinue of support runners, Jessop, 50, completed her 76th 21.1km in the Protea Garden Court car park on the Port Elizabeth beachfront, where she was met by a guard of honour, Olli the giant rhino brand ambassador and a glass of champagne...

