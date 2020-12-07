Port Elizabeth fitness trainer breaks world record in aid of rhinos
Port Elizabeth fitness trainer and passionate conservationist Sharon Jessop has broken the world record for running the most consecutive daily half-marathons ever, and raised her voice for rhinos and people.
Accompanied on Sunday by a sweaty retinue of support runners, Jessop, 50, completed her 76th 21.1km in the Protea Garden Court car park on the Port Elizabeth beachfront, where she was met by a guard of honour, Olli the giant rhino brand ambassador and a glass of champagne...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.