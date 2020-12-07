News

Port Elizabeth fitness trainer breaks world record in aid of rhinos

By Guy Rogers - 07 December 2020

Port Elizabeth fitness trainer and passionate conservationist Sharon Jessop has broken the world record for running the most consecutive daily half-marathons ever, and raised her voice for rhinos and people.

Accompanied on Sunday by a sweaty retinue of support runners, Jessop, 50, completed her 76th 21.1km in the Protea Garden Court car park on the Port Elizabeth beachfront, where she was met by a guard of honour, Olli the giant rhino brand ambassador and a glass of champagne...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

COVID-19 | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 03 December 2020
Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...

Most Read

X