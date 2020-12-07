News

Police seize nine firearms in Bay crime crackdown

By Riaan Marais - 07 December 2020

Visible policing and crime prevention operations led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of nine illegal firearms in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

The arrests included two suspected gang members. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...

Most Read

X