Police seize nine firearms in Bay crime crackdown
Visible policing and crime prevention operations led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of nine illegal firearms in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.
The arrests included two suspected gang members. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.