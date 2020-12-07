News

Nelson Mandela Bay social worker wins top SA public servant award

By Simtembile Mgidi - 07 December 2020

Always striving to go beyond the call of duty has seen Uitenhage social worker Unathi Filita being recognised as the country’s best public servant for 2020.      

Filita took top honours in Johannesburg on Saturday in the annual Integrity Icon Awards run by the Accountability Lab...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

COVID-19 | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 03 December 2020
Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...

Most Read

X