Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga hits the ground running

Bhanga vows to heal ‘battered and bruised’ city

PREMIUM





Jostling for positions in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s new mayoral committee is expected to be heated this week when the parties behind his election meet to discuss the new coalition government. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.