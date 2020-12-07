Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga hits the ground running
Bhanga vows to heal ‘battered and bruised’ city
Jostling for positions in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s new mayoral committee is expected to be heated this week when the parties behind his election meet to discuss the new coalition government. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.