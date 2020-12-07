More protection needed for whistle-blowers, says anti-corruption fighter

Refusing to pull any punches, Batohi said corruption in SA, both before and after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, had been enabled by a lack of systems and controls supply chain management and procurement across government entities.

On the job of turning the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) into a corruption-proof organisation, she said the authorities were moving “in the right direction”.

“There’s still corruption in our own ranks,” she said.

“It is extremely difficult working in this environment where you still don’t know who to trust and who you’re working with.”

Mothibi said R10.3bn of alleged irregular contracts were under investigation by the SIU on instruction from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Of the R10.3bn under investigation, we have about 10 matters which are at the special tribunal, valued at about R259m, which are to be adjudicated by the tribunal for recovery,” he said.

Some 26% of the investigations — amounting to 164 contracts ——were complete while another 51%, or 1,546 contracts, were still being investigated.

The completed investigations accounted for R3.5bn while those still under investigation amounted to R6.8bn.

“I think we are making great progress,” said Mothibi.

“And it is a deterrent to all those who would be corrupt.”