Microlight pilot crashes in Centurion
A 52-year-old man has suffered critical injuries after his microlight crashed near Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, on Monday morning, paramedics say.
The passenger, an 18-year-old male, had a leg injury, said ER24.
Spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived at 7am to find the microlight wreck in a field.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
TimesLIVE
