'I debated with his father': Julius Malema on debating with Duduzane Zuma
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to mounting calls about having a political debate with businessman Duduzane Zuma, saying his son was ready to debate with Zuma.
The calls were made over the weekend after videos of Zuma went viral. Many suggested Zuma and Malema had things in common after going viral, saying they would like to see the two debate politics.
Duduzane Zuma is intelligent, twangs, sexy and knows his politics— Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) December 4, 2020
I want to see a Julius Malema Vs Duduzane Zuma debate 😂🤣🤣😂
Who’s with me?
However, Malema hinted the debate would be beneath him. He said he had already debated with the businessman's father, former president Jacob Zuma.
“Ratanang is ready to debate him; I debated his father,” said Malema.
Ratanang is ready to debate him; I debated his father. pic.twitter.com/4Gcliag6jO— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 5, 2020
The response drew mixed feelings, with many saying Zuma would win the debate because of his intelligence. Others said Malema had what it takes to win because of his skills and experience.
Here is a snapshot of what many social media users had to say:
Julius Malema is revolutionary . Duduzane Zuma is Jacob Zuma's son. Thats just about it. pic.twitter.com/SZkMt4fNmP— Africa is black 🖤 (@10000000000Bc) December 6, 2020
Someone please— Thabiso Nxumalo (@thabisonx) December 6, 2020
tell Malema, that Duduzane is trending, without shouting at or insulting anyone.
They thought they done with Zuma, unfortunately, he has resurrected and he said he is coming to politics
😅😅😅😅😅#duduzanezumachallenge pic.twitter.com/sbdoner7FR
Julius Malema is crazy .— The_Villager (@The_commentor1) December 6, 2020
This is not Debating . Unless an anarchy kind of EFF Debate .
Julius Malema must make sure Duduzane Zuma does not become President before him .#duduzanezumachallenge pic.twitter.com/Vf3lrDhUoG
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.