Family axe murder accused abandons bail bid

Nowa Makula, 32, has abandoned his bail bid. The 32-year-old man is facing murder charges following the gruesome killing of his girlfriend, Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42, and five of her children.

Three of the children were his, including a six-month-old infant.

Makula appeared briefly in the Elliotdale magistrate's court on Monday, where the family of the victims sat in the gallery, including Nolungile Sikhundwana.

An additional charge of violating the immigration act has been added to his charges. Police said that Makula was a Zimbabwean national, and they believed that he was about to flee the country when they apprehended him at Ginsberg, near King William's town.

The bodies of the family were discovered by Mhlanti's 16-year-old son on November 25.

Outside court, supporters expressed jubilation that Makula remained in custody.

