Covid-19: All Matric Rage Festival events postponed until further notice

The organisers of Rage Festivals say all events planned for 2020 and 2021 have been postponed until further notice after a Covid-19 superspreading event at Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal.

“For now, all further Rage Festival events have been postponed until further notice as we consult with relevant officials and stakeholders.

“We are devastated that despite all efforts before and during the festival and at all Rage-controlled venues, some attendees still contracted Covid-19.

“We are complying fully with all authorities and stakeholders and will continue to do so,” said the event organisers' spokesperson Darren Sandras.

Sandras said amended refund policies would be communicated soon.

“Every event at the festival was deemed compliant and the full go-ahead was given by the local health department and the Durban events department.”

The Joburg Rage was scheduled for December 12 and 13, Plett Rage for January 29 and February 6 and the event in Jeffreys Bay from December 15 to December 22.

On Sunday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize urged all those who had attended matric rage parties already to immediately go into a 10-day quarantine period.

This after a number of people who attended the parties tested positive for Covid-19.

“While government makes an effort to contain this virus, we now plead with all parents to also exercise their parental prerogative and set boundaries on activities that their children [specifically the youth] can participate in,” he said.

