Child rapist doesn’t deserve life, lawyer argues
Victim, 15, suffered ‘mainly only scratches’, defence says
A convicted rapist should not be jailed for life because his 15-year-old victim “sustained superficial injuries, mainly only scratches”, the man’s lawyer said on Monday.
Siphosethu Langjan Mnyamana’s defence advocate, Xolile Bodlo, said his client should also be spared a life sentence because he had shown remorse for his actions...
