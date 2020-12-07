Child rapist doesn’t deserve life, lawyer argues

Victim, 15, suffered ‘mainly only scratches’, defence says

A convicted rapist should not be jailed for life because his 15-year-old victim “sustained superficial injuries, mainly only scratches”, the man’s lawyer said on Monday.



Siphosethu Langjan Mnyamana’s defence advocate, Xolile Bodlo, said his client should also be spared a life sentence because he had shown remorse for his actions...

