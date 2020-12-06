Sadtu and Motshekga at daggers drawn over rewrite of leaked papers

The department of basic education says it will defend any attempt in court by the SA Democratic Teacher's Union (Sadtu) to halt the rewriting of leaked matric exam papers.

The union said in a sternly-worded statement on Saturday that it was considering legal action against the department and Umalusi — the examinations quality assurer — over a decision to have all pupils who wrote the national senior certificate mathematics and physical science papers rewrite them because the question papers were leaked.