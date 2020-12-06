Roadworthy syndicate grounded after two members turn state witness
The Hawks have deflated the tyres of a syndicate issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.
This was after two members of the group entered into plea and sentencing agreements with the state this week.
The Vredenburg regional court in the Western Cape fined Mogamat Ganief Mallick, 35, and Wayne Carl Meyer, 44, R5,000 each on Tuesday. Mallick and Meyer pleaded guilty to corruption.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the syndicate targeted a testing station in the Eastern Cape. Roadworthy certificates were issued for vehicles that had not been examined.
“The fraudulent certificates were issued over a period between 2018 and 2019, targeting the Jeffrey’s Bay roadworthy vehicle testing station near Port Elizabeth,” said Hani.
“The Hawks serious corruption investigation team acted on information about the syndicate issuing roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never at the testing station and were not physically examined in exchange for gratification.”
Mallick and Meyer were arrested in October last year.
“They entered into a plea and sentence agreement and were both found guilty by the same court on Tuesday,” said Hani.
“They were each sentenced to a fine of R5,000 with an alternative five years' direct imprisonment which was suspended for five years on condition that they will not be convicted on charges of corruption during the period of the suspended sentence.
“The duo were not alone, they formed part of the syndicate and the investigation is still ongoing for the other role players.”
TimesLIVE
