Helenvale murder suspect arrested

A man suspected of killing Teswill Turner was arrested on Saturday in Helenvale.

Turner, 19, was shot multiple times on November 14 while walking down Zimdahl Street in Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The suspect was known to the police and a warrant for his arrest was issued at 10am on Saturday.

“The police followed up on information received and found the suspect at a house in Ibex Street.

“As soon as he saw the police, he started running, however, he was apprehended at a house down the street.”

She said the suspect was detained on a murder charge.

