Public warned not to disturb nesting loggerhead turtles on EC beaches

The most recent sea turtle sighting occurred this week near Kenton-on-Sea.



“The species of turtle which swim in our waters are the green, hawksbill, loggerhead and the leatherback sea turtles. Only the loggerheads and leatherbacks nest on our shores, preferring the subtropical waters and sandy beaches,” Cole said. ..

