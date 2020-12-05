Nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths recorded in 24 hours
SA recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 4,932 new cases took the national total of confirmed cases to 805,804.
The new infections came from 33,415 tests, at a positivity rate of 14.75%.
Mkhize also reported 160 recorded deaths since the release of Thursday's figures. Of these, the Eastern Cape accounted for 69, the Free State 26, Gauteng six, KwaZulu-Natal 10, Limpopo six, the Northern Cape 12 and the Western Cape 31.
This means there are now 21,963 confirmed deaths from the virus in SA.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.