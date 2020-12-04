WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues to hear Estina Dairy Farm evidence

While the project received R283m from the Free State government, the amount, “through a complex money washing system”, ballooned to nearly R1bn, according to Holden.

Holden is the director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations — a global organisation probing cases of grand corruption and corporate malfeasance.

Estina, which was established as a public-private partnership with the Free State government, is linked to the Guptas through various proxies who helped the family operate it as a company to allegedly launder investments from the provincial government.

