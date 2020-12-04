Tighter lockdown rules for Nelson Mandela Bay gazetted
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted new regulations that will apply to Nelson Mandela Bay, which has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.
This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday night in which he introduced stricter lockdown rules for the area.
The government gazette, published on Thursday night, spells out additional rules pertaining to the sale of alcohol, gatherings and Covid-19 protocols in the city.
Gatherings at faith-based institutions are limited to 100 people or less in case of an indoor gathering and a maximum of 250 people at outdoor gatherings, provided that no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue is used, with people wearing face masks, and observing a distance of at least one-and-a-half metres from each other.
The same applies to social events, conferences and funerals. Night vigils are not allowed. After-funeral gatherings are also not allowed in areas determined as hotspots.
Gatherings at a workplace for work purposes, cinemas, conferences and concerts will be allowed. Limits on numbers will apply.
Nelson Mandela Bay residents will also be allowed to go to sports grounds, fields, beaches, public parks, museums, galleries and libraries.
“Gatherings at gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools are allowed, subject to a limitation that not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue (is filled),” reads the gazette.
Restaurants, bars, taverns and shebeens will also be permitted to operate, provided that the number of guests does not constitute more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.
The same rules will apply to hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses.
As announced by Ramaphosa, there is a curfew between 10pm to 4am, initiation practices are prohibited in the metro and limits on alcohol sales.
The gazette states: “For purposes of an area determined as a hotspot, the sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption, is only permitted from 10am to 6pm, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.”
“The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is not permitted.”
TimesLIVE
