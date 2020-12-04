School staff tell of robbery terror

Inkqubela Primary will get a new fence next week, officials say

PREMIUM

Staff at a Port Elizabeth primary school have told of their terror at being robbed at gunpoint on the premises on Wednesday.



Employees and parents of Inkqubela Primary pupils had been protesting for months about the poor security — particularly the lack of a perimeter fence — at the Kwazakhele school...

