Nelson Mandela Bay tops Cyril’s naughty list

Metro designated Covid-19 hotspot, with new restrictions to contain virus

By Nomazima Nkosi and Guy Rogers - 04 December 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have not been playing ball and with Covid-19 cases rapidly rising, the metro was a major focus when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation last night.

Saying it was not a punishment, Ramaphosa announced a number of new restrictions pertaining only to the Bay...

