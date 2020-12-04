Nelson Mandela Bay tops Cyril’s naughty list
Metro designated Covid-19 hotspot, with new restrictions to contain virus
Nelson Mandela Bay residents have not been playing ball and with Covid-19 cases rapidly rising, the metro was a major focus when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation last night.
Saying it was not a punishment, Ramaphosa announced a number of new restrictions pertaining only to the Bay...
