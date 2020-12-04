How to stay safe during predicted holiday crime spike

While the festive season is a time of joy and rest, it’s also a period when criminal activity peaks and one needs to sleep with one eye open.

Crime statistics show that thieves, robbers and fraudsters come out of the woodwork during December holidays, looking for easy targets and preying on the public’s relaxed state of mind.

As such, Nelson Mandela Bay police have issued a warning to residents, business owners and visitors to be vigilant and stay safe.

“The December holidays is a period where there is a significant rise in certain categories of crime and this should serve as a reminder that we all need to be vigilant and avoid becoming a statistic,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

Christmas shopping makes businesses an attractive target for robberies due to high customer volumes and more cash on the premises.

Statistically, central business districts are usually more at risk of business robberies.

“Business owners should be on high alert, and put measures in place to protect their business and employees.

“Refrain from keeping large amounts of cash on the premises and alternate banking times,” Naidu said.

When going out, people should take care to conceal valuable belongings like cellphones, wallets and jewellery, and avoid walking alone at night, especially in poorly lit areas.

Online shoppers are encouraged to use reputable sites as internet fraud also spikes during the holiday season.

“If you are going away for the holidays, ensure your property is secure,” Naidu said.

“Ensure the property is properly lit and install an alarm system if possible.

“Notify your neighbours or local police that you will be away so they can keep an eye out for any suspicious activity on the premises.”

Naidu encouraged residents living near schools to stay alert and notify police of any suspicious activity on the school grounds.

Vehicles also make for easy targets and motorists should take extra care where they park their cars.

“Ensure your car is locked, windows are closed and the alarm is active before leaving.

“Do not leave valuables in plain sight, even while driving, to avoid falling victim to ‘smash-and-grabbers’," Naidu said.

Stokvel operators should try to make payments electronically where possible, and anyone using an ATM should never accept assistance from strangers..

The holiday season is also a good opportunity for DIY projects and work around the house, leading to waste that needs to be disposed of.

Police have warned that dump sites should be approached very cautiously.

“Waste disposal sites have become a hangout not only for the poor and destitute, but for criminal elements as well.

“When driving to dump sites, especially the Arlington tip in Walmer, stay vigilant and do not park in a secluded area.

“Never take any valuables with you and try to leave your cash, wallet and cellphones at home,” Naidu said.

While the SAPS was committed to ensuring all people within Nelson Mandela Bay were safe, Naidu said, this could only be achieved if “individuals and communities co-operate with the police and law enforcement by adhering to these awareness tips, which will inevitably result in a safer festive season”.

HeraldLIVE