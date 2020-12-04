Government to scale back intervention in North West by end of March as progress made

National government will scale back its intervention in the North West by the end of March.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that, while challenges remained in that province, there has been sufficient progress. Because of this progress, the government is thinking of scaling back the section 100 (1) (b) interventions.

The national government put the North West government under administration in May 2018.

Dlamini-Zuma said when the cabinet took the decision to intervene in the North West, it was because of instability in the province from community level to a labour level, especially in the health department.

She said the decision was made after an assessment of each provincial department.

The constitution provides for the national intervention in provincial administration.

When a province cannot or does not fulfil an executive obligation in terms of the constitution or legislation, the national executive may intervene by taking any appropriate steps to ensure fulfilment of that obligation, including issuing a directive to the provincial executive, describing the extent of the failure and stating any steps required to meet its obligations; and by assuming responsibility for the relevant obligation in that province to the extent necessary.

The intervention affects 11 provincial departments.

MPs heard that governance, financial management and audit results of different departments had improved since the national government intervention in May 2018.