Fikile Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to August 2021

The minister of transport has extended the grace period to renew expired driving licences until August 31 2021, due to bottlenecks caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

On December 3 Fikile Mbalula gazetted an amendment to the lockdown regulations stating that all learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire between March 26 and December 31 2020 are deemed to be valid, and their validity periods have been extended until August 31 2021.

Initially the grace period had been extended to January 31 2021, but the further seven-month grace period was implemented after a continued backlog of licence renewals. Many people have struggled to renew their expired licences, either on Gauteng's online booking system https://online.natis.gov.za or in walk-in bookings in other provinces.