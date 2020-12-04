Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor — will it finally happen?

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors will attempt to vote in a new mayor today once again, a full year after the seat became vacant with the ousting of UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10am but it is anyone’s guess what will transpire this time.

The last council meeting on November 24 was postponed to December 4 after a four-hour threshold exceeded due to filibustering by the ANC thwarted the election of a new Bay mayor.

But the amended rules of remote meetings dated June 13 do not include a time limit. An earlier May 26 version had stated in the preamble that a meeting should not be longer than four hours.

At the meeting the only item on the agenda was the election of a mayor.

This time the agenda has been padded with several items that are likely to cause further debate among councillors.

Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, who was compelled by the high courts in Makhanda and Port Elizabeth to call the special council meeting to elect a new mayor, eventually adjourned the November 24 meeting to December 4, citing Covid-19 regulations.

The metro has been without a mayor since December 4 2019 following the removal of Bobani, 52, who recently died, through a no-confidence motion.

HeraldLIVE