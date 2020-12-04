News

DA not happy with liquor restrictions and curfews

By TimesLIVE - 04 December 2020
The DA opposes any further restrictions on liquor sales and extensions to the curfew, saying they  will only inflict further harm on South Africa's already ailing economy.

On Thursday, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter localised restrictions, including further restrictions on the sale of alcohol, in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times.

“The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

