Buyeye welcomes Covid-19 restrictions in Nelson Mandela Bay

New restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay that were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night will result in Covid-19 cases dropping rapidly in the hotspot area.

This is according to Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye, in response to the president’s address to the nation. .

The concerning surge in Covid-19 cases in the Bay was a major focus in Ramaphosa’s address.

“The measures taken will ensure we deal with this surge in a short space of time,” Buyeye said, shortly before a council meeting to elect a new mayor on Friday morning.

“Some of what was pronounced by the president was our own submissions.”

The new regulations for the Bay are:

A curfew from 10pm to 4am;

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am-6pm, from Monday to Thursday;

Alcohol consumption in public spaces, such as beaches and parks, is strictly forbidden. This, Ramaphosa said, was necessary to prevent large social gatherings;

Gatherings — including religious gatherings — may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 200 for outdoor events;

Post-funeral gatherings known as “after-tears” parties are prohibited; and

No initiation schools will be allowed to operate.

Buyeye said he was pleased with the curfew and alcohol sale changes as this would assist in the fight against Covid-19.

“We made our own submission for alcohol sales, but what was pronounced will make it easier for the health department to deal with alcohol-related cases that end up at the hospitals.”

He predicted the number of active Covid-19 cases would decrease before Christmas, which could see some of the restrictions eased.

Meanwhile, there was a large presence of police vehicles — with officers milling about — in front of the Port Elizabeth City Hall and Feather Market Centre on Friday.

The council meeting was scheduled to start at 10am but 15 minutes earlier speaker Buyelwa Mafaya rescheduled it to 11am.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the council meeting scheduled to take place at 10am on December 4 will now convene at 11am.

“We profusely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” she said in a message to councillors.

